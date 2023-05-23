Met forecasts rain from today

LAHORE:The Met office has predicted a rain spell from today (Tuesday) that will continue until Saturday. The windstorm-rain with a few hailstorm is likely to cover upper and central parts of the country, including the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country and will persist during the week. Under the influence of this weather system, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur from today (Tuesday).