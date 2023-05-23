Wapda, Railways scoop machine rowing gold

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Wapda and Railways won gold medals on the opening day of the Machine event in the 34th National Games Rowing that got underway here at Hamidi Hall Monday.Railways won gold in LM4 Indoor Event (Lightweight) men’s event. Army got silver while Navy finished with bronze.

In the women’s pair (Slides Combined) Open Weight Machine category Wapda won gold, Army earned silver and HEC finished with bronze. Earlier at the Rawal Lake, Navy won gold M2X open weight men’s water category. Army took silver with Wapda ending up with bronze. In the women’s W2X category, Army won yet another gold medal, increasing their tally to 11 gold medals. Wapda finished second with Navy picking up bronze. Haroon wins gold as Army dominate taekwondo contests

Pakistan’s leading taekwondo fighter Haroon Khan of Army won gold as Army were leading the taekwondo event of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta. In the men’s -58kg kyorugi contest, Haroon defeated Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Ali Hassan in the final to claim gold. Balochistan’s Nisar Ahmed and Noorullah of Railways claimed bronze. In the men’s 54kg final, Shahbaz Khan of PAF defeated Army’s Abu Bakar 2-0 to secure gold while HEC’s Hassan got bronze.

In the men’s -87kg category, Hamza Omar of Army secured gold when he defeated WAPDA’s Waqar Ali Shah in the final. Sindh’s Badshah Khan and KP’s Tariq Khan won bronze medals. In the men’s -63kg category, Army’s Arbaz Khan won gold when he defeated PAF’s Fareed Khan in the final. HEC’s Shiraz won bronze.

In the -57 kg, Army’s Noor Rehman defeated Kinza of Punjab in the final to claim gold while WAPDA’s Yumna and KP’s Amina got bronze.Punjab, Navy emerge victorious in tennis openers Punjab and Navy won their opening round matches in the 34th National Games Team event that started here at the PTF/SDA Complex Monday. Navy overcame Balochistan 2-1 with Punjab getting the better of Sindh 2-0. Earlier, in the day the captains meeting of all the participating teams was held at the Referee’s Office.

Arif Qureshi chaired the meeting whereas Col Gul Rehman Secretary PTF, Chairman Organising Committee, Mumtaz Yousaf, Senior Vice President Balochistan Tennis Association and member of organizing committee of the 34th National Games also attended the meeting.

Top four teams of the men’s Team event are Wapda, Army, PAF and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The top two teams of the women’s Team event are Wapda and Army. Justice Ejaz Yousaf will be the guest of honour in Tuesday’s opening ceremony. Results: Navy beat Balochistan 2-1: Singles: Rizwan Shah (Balochistan) beat Taimor Malik (Navy) 7-5, 6-4; Aqeel Shabbir (Navy) beat Zafar Ahmed (Balochistan) 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Aqeel Shabbir & Taimur Malik bt Zafar Ahmad & Rizwan Shah 6-2, 6-2.

Punjab beat Sindh 2-0: Singles: Faizan Fayyaz (Punjab) bt Zubair Raja (Sindh) 6-1, 6-3; Asad Zaman (Punjab) bt Sheeraz Bhand (Sindh) 7-6(4), 6-1. Army, Punjab match to kickstart basketball event Men’s basketball match between Army and Punjab teams will kickstart the 34th National Games today (Tuesday) at PSB Hall of Ayub Sports Complex in Quetta. Eight teams including Army, Navy, Sindh, Punjab, PAF, Wapda, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are divided in two groups.

Other first round matches will see Navy playing Sindh, PAF taking on Balochistan, Wapda locking horns against KP. Army, Wapda, HEC and Balochistan are participating in the basketball women’s category starting from May 23. The semi-finals of the event will be played on May 26 while the final will be held on May 27. Schedule (men): May 23 (Day-1): Army vs Punjab; Navy vs Sindh; Wapda vs KPK; PAF vs Balochistan.

May 24 (Day-2): Army vs Sindh; Navy vs Punjab; PAF vs Balochistan; Wapda vs KP.

May 25 (Day-3): Sindh vs Punjab; Army vs Navy; PAF vs Wapda; Balochistan vs KP.

May 26 (Day-4): Semi-Finals.

May 27 (Day-5): Final.