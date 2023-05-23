Maryam hails Dost Mazari for resisting ‘fascism’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Punjab Assembly former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and former provincial minister Malik Muhammad Asif Bha. They discussed important issues including the current political situation of the country. “You are worthy of praise for resisting the unconstitutionality of sedition,” said Maryam. Dost Mazari bravely resisted the fascism and oppression of the anti-constitutionalists, added Maryam. Dost Mazari and Malik Muhammad Asif Bha paid tribute to Maryam Nawaz for her courageous struggle for the constitution, democracy and people.