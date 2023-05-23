Empowering persons with disabilities

Islamabad: To empower persons with disabilities, Sightsavers in collaboration with DeafTawk is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking programme ‘Innovation Challenge Futuremakers (ICF)’. This fast-track acceleration programme is dedicated to breaking barriers and empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities to make a profound social and economic impact through their innovative ventures.ICF is the result of a strategic partnership between Sightsavers, an international organisation committed to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting disability inclusion and DeafTawk, a Pakistani startup dedicated to improving the lives of deaf individuals. The program is funded by Standard Chartered Foundation - the philanthropic arm of Standard Chartered Bank.

The six-month acceleration program will include startups from across Pakistan and is thoughtfully crafted to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs with disabilities, offering a hybrid experience that combines virtual engagement with valuable offline interactions. The selected participants will have access to a wide range of value offerings including a custom-designed curriculum, mentorship from industry experts, networking opportunities, access to grants and investments, PR and marketing support, free entrepreneurship toolkits and website development services.