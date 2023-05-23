Overseas PTI supporter booked for abuses

PESHAWAR: The video of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter from Saudi Arabia went viral after he was heard abusing senior officials of the police force for lodging cases against political workers. Reports said a case was lodged against Said Wali of Upper Dir presently living in Saudi Arabia for using abusive language against the top officials of police after a crackdown on the PTI workers.

Another video of the accused went viral as well on social media in which he claimed that eight first information reports had been lodged against him which, he believed, were not on genuine grounds. No police official commented on the issue.