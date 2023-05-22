Bahrain commander praises Pak Army’s role in global security

ISLAMABAD: The National Guard Commander of Bahrain has praised Pakistan Army’s role in regional and global security and stability. He was talking to Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit of Bahrain.

Mirza had an important meeting with host General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, National Guard Commander, in Manama. On arrival, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was greeted by General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa.

General Shaikh Mohammed affirmed the importance of exchanging visits in enhancing and developing military relations between Pakistan and Bahrain. The meeting reviewed topics of common interest and cooperation in all fields, especially the military one.

The CJCSC was briefed on the role, strategies and duties carried out by the National Guard. He also paid a visit to the National Guard museum for old weapons, where he wrote a note in the VIP visitor’s book.

He expressed his gratitude to General Shaikh Mohammed for his interest in advancing cooperation between the National Guard and Pakistan Army.