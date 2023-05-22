Bilawal to address rally in Baagh on Tuesday: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday, and address public gathering in Baagh to reiterate Pakistan’s unflinching support to the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

It was stated by Pakistan People’s Party’s information secretary, Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Kundi said India is holding G-20 summit in Srinagar to hoodwink the world by giving an impression of the valley as an untroubled area, contrary to the factual position since its troops are unleashing brutalities on innocent people.

Lashing out at PTI chief Imran Khan, he said Imran Khan’s journey started with conspiracy of American cipher and ended with begging American help so he should apologize to the nation and his workers for adopting double standards.

“The imposition of Donald Trump on the US, Imran Khan on Pakistan, and Modi on India is an unfortunate for the world,” said the PPP leader, adding that the whole world was condemning the May 9 incidents.

He said the PPP is in favor of strict action against the perpetrators of May 9 violence, adding, “Pakistan’s flags were taken down from the government property and PTI flags were hoisted for which there must be zero tolerance.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the parliament is the best forum to address all the challenges being faced by the country.

In reply to a question, he said many PTI leaders are in contact with the PPP to join it but one thing is clear that PPP would not accept those involved in conspiracies against the state.