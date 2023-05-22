UET budget estimates recommended

PESHAWAR: Sixth meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Mardan was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sadiqullah.

The committee discussed and recommended the revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 and the budget estimates for the year 2023-24.Key participants of the meeting included Kamran from the Finance Department, Tahir Muhammad from the Higher Education Department (HED), and HEC representative (online) Zahoor Hussain.

Also, Prof Dr Imran Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Computing, Dr Muhammad Alam, Registrar, Dr Murtaza Ali, Treasurer, Prof Dr Muhammad Usman, member of F&PC, Engr Sajjad Ali, Director of Planning & Development, and Abdul Hafeez, Deputy Director of Budget, also participated in the meeting.