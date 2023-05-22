City sizzles as mercury crosses 42°C

LAHORE:Heatwave continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday as mercury crosses 42°C. Met office predicted that day temperatures would likely to remain 02-04°C above normal in most of the plain areas during next one to two days.

Following the heatwave, the City canal was the only place of attraction for the youngsters who were joyfully jumping in the water to beat the heat. Rush of people was witnessed along the canal road at Thokar, Campus, FC College bridge, Dharampura, Mughalpura, Tajpura and Jalo Mor.

Similarly, a large number of citizens were seen drinking traditional cold drinks like Sharbat of Imli Alu Bukhara, falsa, sandal and etc at street vendors on various city roads. Dr Tariq Chishti, a family physician advised the citizens to avoid going out without covering their heads.

He said small children and elderly should avoid going out of their homes and stay inside. Meanwhile, Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in southern/central parts.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Jacobabad and Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 48°C, while in Lahore, it was 42.5°C and minimum was 26.4°C.