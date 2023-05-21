Minister vows to take strict action against enemies of health

LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that Punjab govt is taking strict action against the enemies of human health in the province. We all have to play our role to improve the health sector. Pakistani people cannot afford dangerous diseases. He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day 8th International Family Doctors Conference 2023 as a special guest at a local hotel on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, President of Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Prof. Dr. Ashraf Nizami, General Secretary Prof. Dr. Shahid Malik, Dr. Akhtar Rashid, Dr. Tanveer Anwar, Dr. Izhar Ahmad Chaudhry, Dr. Iram Shahzadi, Dr. Captain Arshad Humayun, Dr. Adnan Sarwar, Dr. Shahid Shahab, Dr. Bushra Haq and a large number of doctors participated in the conference.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram while addressing the participants of the conference congratulated the administration for organising the conference on a very important topic. There was an opportunity to learn a lot from medical experts during the conference. Family medicine has a fundamental position to relieve people from dangerous diseases. General practitioners are the backbone of the health system.

He said that primary angioplasty has been done for more than five thousand patients in Punjab so far. Public hospitals built at the cost of billions of rupees will be made beneficial for the common man.

Even today, 1940's stroke treatment is being done in Pakistan. Currently, two lakhs children are fighting with the most painful disease Thalassemia in Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal while addressing the participants of the conference said that the administration has truly done its right to serve the medical profession by organizing the two-day 8th International Family Doctors Conference. In our society, quacks are playing with human lives in the guise of doctors. Doctoring is a prophetic profession. The support of Fatima Jinnah Medical University will always be there for the success of family medicine.

President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Prof Dr. Ashraf Nizami while addressing the participants said that Pakistan Medical Association will always play its role for the elevation of medical profession in the country. We have to resort to modern research to save Pakistani people from dangerous diseases. The importance of family medicine in the health system can never be overstated. Chairman Organising Committee Dr Capt Arshad Humayun while addressing the participants said that quackery should be eradicated from our society. Family physicians should be considered an integral part of the health system.

KEMU holds Orthopedic Workshop: The Orthopedic Department of King Edward Medical University organised a workshop on joint replacement on Saturday where Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram was the chief guest.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayaz informed the chief guest about the ongoing educational activities in the institution. In the workshop, the trainee doctors were asked to discuss the modern treatment methods and experiences about joint disorders, joint replacement. In the workshop, practical training was conducted on joints.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram congratulated the Vice Chancellor and his team for holding a workshop on a very important topic. Robotic surgery has gained great importance in Pakistan. We are optimistic for the success of robotic surgery at PKLI. I have had the opportunity to work in many countries in the field of medicine, he said. For a doctor, the prayers of his patients are everything. The facility of primary angioplasty was in the past only available to the elite. Dr. Javed Akram said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has provided 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty in cardiology hospitals across the province.

He said the Drip and Shift program is going on successfully in Punjab. We have to protect people from dangerous diseases through modern science in the world of medicine. We are trying our best to improve the conditions of government hospitals of Punjab, he added.

On this occasion, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz said that I have only one identity that I am a student of Prof. Javed Akram. In today's training workshop, one will get to learn a lot from the eminent personalities of orthopedic department. The doctors under training at King Edward Medical University will be taught robotic skills in the future.

Prof. Shahid Noor, President of Pakistan Orthoplasty, Prof. Tahsin Riaz, Prof. Rana Dil Avaiz Nadeem, Dr. Irfanul Haq, Dr. Amin Chennai, Prof. Arif Khan, Dr. Israr Ahmed, Dr. Nasir, Dr. Mamrez Saleq, Dr. M Aqeel and Dr. Asad Ali participated in the workshop.