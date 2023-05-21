Martyred soldiers are heroes of nation: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorists attack on the security forces check post in the Balochistan area of Zarghun.

He paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred three security forces soldiers.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the families of the martyred soldiers. Mohsin Naqvi stated that he salutes the bravery of the martyred soldiers adding that the martyred brave sons are the heroes of the nation.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the martyred sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of peace in our dear homeland.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the deeds of the martyred and grant fortitude to the heirs.

Naqvi grieved over the death of 8 Pak Umrah pilgrims: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of eight

Pakistani Umrah pilgrims due to fire eruption in the Makkah Mukarma hotel.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased Pakistani Umrah pilgrims stated that we are standing with the bereaved families of the deceased Umrah pilgrims in their hour of grief.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the deceased Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this

irreparable loss.

CM condoles death of three children in an accident: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children of the same family going to school in a traffic accident at Kot Addu.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the deceased children in a sorrowful incident.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that further action should be taken after bringing the driver responsible for committing this negligence in the stern grip of the law.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report about the tragic incident.