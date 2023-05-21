Officers involved in wrong property tax assessment to be punished

LAHORE : Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, Muhammad Ali, has said that the officer responsible for wrong assessment of property tax will be severely punished, while cash rewards will also be given for collecting more than the target.

He was reviewing the assessment and collection of property tax on commercial buildings during a surprise visit to the posh area of Gulbarg on Saturday. There, the team of Excise Department along with Excise & Taxation Officer Zia Mustafa was continuing the process of sealing the defaulter buildings.

During the inspection, in the official record, a few parking sites were shown free from tax while some completed buildings were shown as under construction to exempt from tax on which the DG ordered an inquiry.

Muhammad Ali directed the officers across Punjab to speed up the property tax collection campaign and achieve the targets before the end of the financial year.