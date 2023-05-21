1.5m trees to be planted in City this year

LAHORE : The arrangements for planting 1.5 million trees in provincial metropolis have been finalised by Milkar Pakistan and Al Khidmat Foundation (AKF) in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) during the current year.

The details were finalised in a meeting here Saturday as a delegation of 'Milkar Pakistan' led by Project Director Kashaf Shah held a meeting with AKF vice president Dr. Mushtaq Mangat, where both organisations reiterated their determination to work together in the 'Smog-Free Lahore'.

The prime objective of the campaign is to encourage people to plant more trees for providing a clean and smog free environment. AKF officials Shoaib Hashmi, Sanan Akbar and other volunteers also participated in the meeting and finalised the details of the launching of the campaign on May 24.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Mushtaq Mangat said explained the objectives of AKF in various avenues of social service and its determination to plant saplings across the country for improving environment and human health. He said AKF and Milkar will launch the plantation campaign on May 24 near Lahore Airport, where over 15 thousand saplings will be planted initially towards the target of planting 1.5 million saplings by August this year, in which large number of students and volunteers will also participate.

He said country’s future is its youth and we can make them set an example for the world by making our country green and Smog free. Emphasizing that rising pollution is causing various diseases, he said planting more trees will reduce the pollution and improve health of the nation, and AKF will also maintain those trees in future. He said planting a tree is a charity and the need of the hour to avoid the devastating effects of climate change.

Kashaf Shah lauded the efforts of AKF and its humanitarian services like "Smog-Free Lahore", and appealed the people to actively participate in this campaign to play their role in improving the environment. He assured all possible cooperation with AKF to make the campaign successful, and said this campaign is a big step towards protecting the country from negative effects of the climate change. He said Milkar will continue encouraging the nation and volunteers to participate in this charity campaign and hoped that the nation will benefit from its positive effects soon.