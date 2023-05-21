Africa reveals 2026 World Cup qualifying format

JOHANNESBURG: The 54 member nations of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be divided into nine groups of six for the 2006 World Cup qualifying competition, the organisation said on Friday.

Each group winner secures a place at the first finals featuring 48 teams, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar involved 32 countries.

The four best group runners-up go into play-offs with the winners progressing to an inter-confederation tournament with two World Cup places up for grabs.

A statement released after a CAF executive committee meeting in Algeria said the qualifying draw will be made in the Benin city of Cotonou on July 12.

The first two of 10 matchdays are scheduled for November 13-21 this year, followed by two each from June 3-11 next year and March 17-25, September 1-9 and October 6-14 in 2025.

November 10-18 in 2025 has been set aside for the four-team play-offs with the winners joining two North and Central America countries and one each from Asia, Oceania and South America.