Chennai into IPL play-offs

NEW DELHI: New Zealand´s Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed half-centuries to fire Chennai Super Kings into the IPL play-offs with a thumping 77-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

The left-handed Conway (87) and Gaikwad (79) put on a blazing opening stand of 141 to steer Chennai to a mammoth 223-3 after electing to bat first in Delhi.

Skipper David Warner hit a valiant 86 but Chennai kept down Delhi, who are coached by Ricky Ponting, to 146-9 and book their spot in the top four.

They join holders and table-toppers Gujarat Titans, who are assured of a top-two finish.

Four-time winners Chennai have finished the group stage with eight wins and can stay as the second-ranked team in the table, depending on the day´s second result between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

The season remains special for Chennai skipper M.S. Dhoni, who is believed to be playing his last season and has attracted huge crowds wearing the teams´ yellow as a tribute to the legendary cricketer.

Dhoni, 41, though has kept the fans guessing and still not clarified on his swansong.