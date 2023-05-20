10 JITs formed to probe May 9 attacks

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has constituted 10 joint investigation teams (JITs) to investigate the attack on Jinnah House [Lahore corps commander’s house] and nine other cases, registered at different police stations of the city.

A notification about the JITs has also been issued, according of official sources.

The Punjab caretaker government constituted a JIT to investigate the attack corps commander’s house on May 9, and the Punjab Home Department issued a notification in this regard. DIG Kamran Adil would head the JIT, while SSP Sahib Ashraf, DSP Raza Zahid, ASP Timur Khan and In-charge Investigation Muhammad Sarwar would be members of the team.

JITs have also been constituted in nine other cases, registered in different police stations of the city, and the Home Department has issued a notification on the recommendations of the IG Police. According to the notification, SP Cantt Arslan Zahid has been appointed as the head of the JIT in cases 92/23 and 103/23, registered in police station Sarwar Road. In cases 367/23, 366/23, registered in Model Town and case No 1280/23, registered in Gulberg police station, will be headed by SP Shehzad Rafiq Awan.

For another case, registered under FIR No, 1271/23 in Gulberg police station, SSP Investigation Dr Anush Masood, has been appointed the head of JIT. According to the notification, SP Shahzad Rafiq Awan has been made the head of JIT in cases 368/23 registered in Shadman police station and 1078/23 registered in Nasirabad police station, while SP Zubair in case 852/23 registered in Racecourse police station has been appointed as head of the JIT.