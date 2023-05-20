Siraj survives suicide bombing in Zhob

ZHOB: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq Friday said he did not fear death after narrowly escaping a suicide attack that targeted his convoy here. The bomber exploded his jacket right beside his vehicle, which according to Saleem Safi was not bulletproof. However, fortunately, everyone remained safe. At least seven people were injured out of which four were said to be in critical condition. Footage showed smoke rising close to the vehicle in which the JI chief was purportedly travelling. As the smoke cleared, the alleged bomber’s body could be seen.“I am not afraid of death; the decision rests with Allah,” the former provincial minister told a public gathering, which went on as scheduled despite the suicide attack. The JI chief slammed the incumbent rulers for ongoing inflation and dismal economic situation, saying a “self-serving group has taken the country hostage”. “If the people choose the right representatives, the country can develop and prosper,” Haq added. Meanwhile, JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif said a few vehicles had also been damaged in the attack.

The latest attack on a political personality comes as the nation witnesses a rise in terrorism, with the security forces ramping up operations to defeat militants.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and directed the Balochistan government to investigate the attack. He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the attack. “Terrorists want to achieve their evil goals by spreading unrest. We will not allow them and their handlers to succeed in their impure objectives,” he asserted. PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari strongly also condemned the suicide attack. In a message, he said the planners of the suicide attack should be arrested and brought to justice. PTI leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called up Siraj and condemned the attack. PTI Chairman Imran Khan also condemned the incident and sympathized with Siraj and those injured in the incident.