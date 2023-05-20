Eight Pakistanis dead in Makkah hotel fire: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said eight Pakistanis were dead and six others injured in an unfortunate fire incident in a hotel in Makkah. In response to media queries regarding casualties in the fire incident in a hotel in Makkah, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, "We have reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident. Our Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families."