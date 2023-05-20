CM condemns blast near JI convoy

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a blast near the convoy of Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq at Zhob. Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured and stated that the anti-Pakistan forces are bent upon subjecting the country to instability. He urged that in the given sensitive circumstances, everyone needs to play his role for the integrity and unity of our dear homeland. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of an elderly citizen of Shadbagh due to alleged police torture and directed that the responsible be identified through an impartial investigation and legal action be initiated against them. The CM has also assured provision of justice to be bereaved heirs. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the four policemen.
LWMC CEO: Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din paid a visit to a compost plant, working under the company, here on Friday. He said that all efforts were being made to establish an integrated solid waste management system in the provincial capital. In this regard, all resources are being utilised to promote 3Rs [Reduce, Reuse, Recycle] strategy, the CEO said.
