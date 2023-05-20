Heavy fire in Regi again over land dispute

PESHAWAR: Thousands of gun shots were exchanged between two rival groups in Shagai area of Regi town on Friday over a land dispute that has created a serious law and order issue in the provincial capital for months.

Reports said some people sustained bullet injuries after the Isakhel tribe and the family of former deputy speaker Mahmud Jan exchanged fire with heavy weapons.People had to escape from the streets as both the rivals continued indiscriminate fire for sufficient time.

Heavy contingents of police along with armoured personnel carriers were rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.The police and the government have miserably failed to ensure the writ of the state for the last several months.