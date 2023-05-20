Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail arrested as crackdown on PTI continues

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Friday joined the list of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders arrested by authorities as part of an ongoing crackdown on the party that began after the May 9 violent protests across the country, including Karachi.

After his arrest in Phase VIII of Defence Housing Authority, Ismail was taken to the Darakhshan Police Station. Ismail was nominated in an arson case registered at the Tipu Sultan police station after arson attacks on Sharea Faisal.

A number of senior PTI leaders have been arrested after the protests erupted on May 9 in response to Imran Khan’s arrest in a NAB corruption reference. Some of the PTI leaders have gone into hiding to evade arrest.

At least eight people were killed in clashes between Khan’s supporters and law enforcement agencies after his arrest on corruption charges. He was later released on bail on an Islamabad High Court order. The police have also arrested Asad Umar, Ali Mohammad Khan, Ali Zaidi, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Shahryar Afridi, Mussarat Cheema, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bokhari, Senator Falaknaz Chitrali, Yasmeen Rashid and other leaders of the PTI.