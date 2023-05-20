SBCA partially razes Firdous Naqvi’s property on Super Highway

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Friday demolished an under-construction building on the Super Highway belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

In another action against the PTI’s Karachi leadership, the SBCA demolished the Sindh Assembly’s leader of the opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh’s farmhouse in Gadap Town. A day earlier on Thursday, the building control authority had demolished a property of another PTI MPA Khurrum in Sharfabad near Bahadurabad.

The under-construction building belonging to Naqvi was meant for the residential purpose. Officials of the SBCA said the project was illegal and they had demolished the walls of the under-construction building.

SBCA officials said that Sheikh’s farmhouse had also been illegally constructed over an amenity plot. The structures over the plot were demolished last year and the remaining structures were razed on Friday.

The officials explained the authority had issued an advertisement in newspapers against illegal constructions in the city on May 9. As for Zaman’s property in Sharfabad, it had already been vacated six months back, but the building control authority demolished it on Thursday. The SBCA, however, has not issued any official statement on the demolitions.