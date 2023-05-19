May 9 violence: PPP convenes CEC meeting to discuss NSC decisions today

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened a meeting of the central executive committee (CEC) of the party on Friday (today) to discuss the current political scenario. The CEC meeting will be held in Karachi that will review the decisions taken in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting regarding May 9 incidents. According to sources, PPP’s CEC meeting will also discuss the matter of trying rioters under the Army Act 1952, as there was a division in the party on the issue. Majority of the party leaders are of the view that the cases should be registered under the Army Act 192.
