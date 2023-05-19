Man dies in motorbike blast

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and three others wounded when a bomb planted in a motorbike went off on Ring Road on Thursday.

Police said that one Abdul Wadood, a resident of Naudeh Bala area, brought the motorbike for repair to a local workshop when a magnet bomb planted with the bike went off. One person was killed while three were wounded in the explosion.

The injured included the owner of the motorbike. Police are investigating to find if it was a terrorist attack or if any rival had planted the explosives with the bike to kill the owner.