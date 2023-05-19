Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred while a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire that took place in the Loesam are of Bajaur district on Thursday. The troops effectively engaged at the location of terrorists and one terrorist was killed. However, during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman, 23, resident of DI Khan fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. “Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”