Bishop flays attack on schoolgirls

LAHORE:Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran Thursday condemned the attack on schoolgirls in Swat and demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrator. The bishop expressed deep sorrow and concern over the incident wherein a policeman who was deputed for the protection of students at Sangota Convent Girls School in Swat fired at their van. In a press release, he said the brutal attack on innocent students is a sheer violation of their right to education. He termed it a heinous crime which must not go unpunished. The bishop urged the nation to offer prayers for one student who died and others who were injured. He called for stern action against the culprit and requested the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security for all educational institutions, especially the Christian ones. A five-year-old girl Ayesha was shot dead while Ruma Hussain, Naheed, Arisha, Horeen, Wajiha, Aishal and Hareem sustained bullet injuries when cop M Alam opened fire on their van. The injured were shifted to Saidu Sharif hospital. Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur said the accused had been detained.
The second 3-day international conference "Trends and Research in Chemistry” organised by the University of...
Punjab University Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations on Thursday. According to...
LAHORE:IG Punjab encouraged the Punjab Highway Patrol Police personnel serving in different districts of the province...
LAHORE:Punjab University students got best play award and lifted team trophy at the 6th All-Pakistan Theatre Festival...
The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday....
LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Lahore Waste Management Company Thursday joined hands to ensure...