‘Trends and Research in Chemistry’

By Our Correspondent
May 19, 2023

The second 3-day international conference "Trends and Research in Chemistry” organised by the University of Education (UOE) concluded here on Thursday. Renowned researchers and scholars from more than 30 countries including Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, France, Malaysia, China, Britain, Bulgaria, Australia, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia participated in the hybrid conference.