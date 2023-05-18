Photos of 60 attackers of Jinnah House released

LAHORE: Police have released photos and information on 60 attackers of Jinnah House. The police said that the arrested miscreants had also stolen valuables besides ransacking the Jinnah House. The police recovered stolen valuables from the accused who belonged to Lahore, Okara, Gujranwala, Khushab, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The pictures of the accused were matched with the videos of the day of the incident and they were declared guilty subsequently. All the arrested accused had confessed to their crime during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the process of preserving the crime scene at Jinnah House had been completed. The DIG Investigation and members from the Crime Scene Investigation Department of the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory visited the Jinnah House Wednesday where forensic teams briefed the DIG Investigation on the evidence.