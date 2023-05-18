SHO among four cops suspended

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has taken decisive action against four policemen from the District East police, including the station house officer (SHO) of the Sachal police station.

The suspensions were announced on Wednesday following the recommendations of the Provincial Task Force (PTF). In addition to SHO Raja Tanver, the other officers suspended are head constable Nawab Jakhrani, police constable Imran Khokhar and constable Javed from the Aziz Bhatti police station. These individuals have also been transferred to the B-Company.

The order stated that the officers were placed under suspension and assigned to the Police Headquarters in Garden (B-Company) in the South Zone of Karachi with immediate effect. The purpose of this suspension was to facilitate an inquiry into their conduct. Upon suspension, the officers had been relieved from their current duties and instructed to report to the Police Headquarters in Garden.

During the period of suspension, they would continue to receive their regular pay and allowances as per the established rules and regulations. The specific reasons for the suspension of these four policemen had not been disclosed immediately, but reports said the action followed the seizure of gutka and mawa in raid in the Sachal area on Tuesday.