Nursing dept backbone of medical field: minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said the nursing department is the backbone of the medical field.

“We have to give nursing its due. Nursing sector is the first priority for me as a minister,” he said while speaking as a special guest in the ceremony organised in connection with World Nursing Day at Allama Iqbal Medical College.

Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, DG Nursing Dr Munaza Cheema and a large number of nurses serving at Jinnah Hospital participated. A cake was also cut in reference to World Nursing Day. In his address, Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that under the leadership of Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, nurses in Jinnah Hospital are providing the best services to patients. We are starting modern courses for nurses under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences. Communication skills of nurses will be further improved during the modern courses of nurses.

The caretaker provincial health minister paid tribute to the nurses for their excellent services, he said. Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Professor Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt said that a nurse in any hospital is a sign of better treatment of the patient. There is an urgent need for reforms in the field of nursing. Professor Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt highly appreciated the services of nurses on the occasion of World Nursing Day. Later, Health Minister Dr Javed Akram led the awareness walk on the occasion of World Hypertension Day.

UHS declares BSc results The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the results of the BSc (Hons) third professional annual examinations on Wednesday.

According to the notification, 89 students appeared in the third professional BSc Nutrition examination, out of which, 87 passed and two failed. All three positions were secured by the students of Rashid Latif Medical College, Lahore. Sania Mujahid secured the first position with 578 marks, Maham Tariq secured the second position with 576 marks and Tehlil Abdul Qadeer bagged the third position with 565 marks. A total of 12 candidates took the exam in BSc Emergency and Intensive Care Technology and the result was 100 pc.