AFC probes ‘acts of violence’ after red cards mar final

PHNOM PENH: The Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday that it was investigating "acts of violence" after two mass brawls and four red cards marred the men´s final of the Southeast Asian Games.
Indonesia defeated Thailand 5-2 in extra time on Tuesday in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in a match that saw clashes between players and coaches of both sides. Thailand, who have since apologised and launched their own investigation, ended the bad-tempered final with eight players on the field.
One of those sent off was goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart after he ran half the length of the pitch to deliver a diving punch to an Indonesian opponent. "The AFC is disappointed with the disorderly incidents at the SEA Games football final," a spokesperson for the governing body for football in Asia said.
"The AFC underlines the importance of fair play, mutual respect and sportsmanship, and takes a zero tolerance approach towards all such acts of violence, which threaten the physical integrity of players and officials."
Men´s football at the biennial SEA Games is played between under-23 sides. The final had been billed as a chance for Indonesia to restore some pride to its football following a deadly stadium disaster and the loss of hosting the Under-20 World Cup.
LAHORE: Army, Navy, Air Force and Wapda have qualified for the semi-finals in the men's hockey competitions of the...
KARACHI: Arch-rivals Pakistan and India were on Wednesday bracketed in the samea group of the SAFF Championship to be...
KARACHI: Wapda on Wednesday annexed the trophy of the Road Cycling Championship of the 34th National Games at the DHA...
ROME: World number seven Holger Rune beat a frustrated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on Wednesday, sending the top seed...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination chairman Nawab Sher Waseer has...
ISLAMABAD: The Normalisation Committee of the Pakistan Football Federation was warned against unnecessary delay in...