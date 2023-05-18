Pacer Zaman joins Derbyshire

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Zaman Khan has made a significant move in his cricketing career by securing a place in English county cricket. Derbyshire County Cricket Club has signed him for the upcoming T20 Vitality Blast tournament this summer, recognizing his talent and potential. Having already impressed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Zaman Khan caught the attention of the cricketing world with his exceptional bowling skills.

With a top speed of 90 miles per hour, he has been a formidable force on the T20 circuit. In his 49 T20 matches, he has taken 59 wickets at an impressive average of 23.35, with his best figures being 4-16.

Zaman Khan made his international debut earlier this year in a series against Afghanistan and has already showcased his abilities in six T20Is. With a commendable economy rate of 6.66, he has demonstrated his effectiveness in limiting opposition batsmen.

The young pacer's success in the Pakistan Super League is noteworthy as well. He was part of the Lahore Qalandars team during their championship-winning campaigns. Additionally, he played a vital role in the Jaffna Kings' triumph in the recent edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Derbyshire County Cricket Club expressed their excitement over acquiring Zaman Khan's services, stating that he will join the squad before the end of May. Mickey Arthur, the Head of Cricket at Derbyshire, praised the talented bowler, recognizing his achievements and the experience he brings to the team.