Shoaib Hashmi, the late great playwright, actor and academic, was my economics teacher in Government College till 1967. The notion of a teacher being a friend was new to me but Hashmi’s liberal values made him student friendly.
He was a much-loved teacher at GC. His unique sense of humour, a blend of Gawalmandi-Mozang wit and sarcasm, will be missed and I pray for him and his family.
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
