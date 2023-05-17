Police hold open court to address public issues

Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer (Rawalpindi) Syed Khurram Ali held open court (Khuli Kutchery) to redress the complaints of the citizens under the Punjab government’s open door policy here on Tuesday.

The citizens belonging to Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal appeared in open court and filed applications. Haji Riaz resident of Chakwal submitted application to hold an inquiry of the case registered in Chowa Saiydan Shah police station, RPO directed DSPRIB for inquiry of case.

Another complainant, Rana Shaukat also resident of Chakwal submitted an application to hold an inquiry in the case registered in Dhadial police station, on which DPO Chakwal was issued immediate inquiry orders.

On other miscellaneous requests, RPO Rawalpindi issued orders for immediate action and inquiry to the concerned officers and issued instructions to send the report of the marked applications within the specified time frame. On the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that according to the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, open court is being held on a daily basis to redress the complaints of the citizens, all possible steps are being taken to

further improve the quality of policing, citizens are being provided justice which is the top priority, he added.