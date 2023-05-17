Western statements on Pakistan irk Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani on Tuesday asked the government to note statements from the United States and western countries on Pakistan’s internal affairs. “The US State Department spokesman has made a habit of daily commenting on the political situation in Pakistan and needs to be reminded that Pakistan is not a lackey or client state of the United States. Therefore, such comments are uncalled for and condemned,” he said in a statement, adding that Pakistan was a sovereign country which could deal with its internal affairs without any guidance or comments from any state. He said the West needed to realize that Pakistan would not accept neo-colonialism.