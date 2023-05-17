Over 30 countries’ scholars take part in Chemistry moot

LAHORE:A three-day second international conference on “Trends and Research in Chemistry” started at the University of Education (UOE) here Tuesday.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the inaugural ceremony while the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir was the chief guest. The eminent researchers and scholars from more than 30 countries, including USA, Netherlands, France, Malaysia, China, Great Britain, Bulgaria, Australia, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia etc are participating in the hybrid conference. Besides, scholars from different universities of Pakistan are also participating in this conference. Around 100 research papers will be presented by researchers and scholars in the conference. Chairperson of the UOE Department of Chemistry Prof Dr Mian Habib ur Rahman briefed that the conference was aimed to provide a platform for researchers, academicians, and industry professionals to share their research findings, exchange ideas, and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the field of chemistry. Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha highlighted the importance of chemistry in our daily lives and the role of universities in promoting research and innovation. Prof Dr Shahid Munir emphasised the need for international collaboration to promote research and innovation in the field of chemistry.

National Design Conference opens at PIFD

A two-day ‘National Design Conference’ opened at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here Tuesday.

The conference will revolve around the basic theme of art and design practices. The event comprises five technical sessions, two panel discussions, and poster as well as paper presentations. Leading industrialists, designers, researchers and academicians and students from different parts of the country are participating in the conference. The major topics, being discussed in different sessions of the conference, include multiplicity and inclusivity fashioning the future of wearable design, design thinking and evolution, industrial edge on design development, innovation in design and management process, green design and sustainability and, art and design education practices. A private company CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq was chief guest in the opening ceremony. Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, VC PIFD was also present. Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said this conference would open up new arenas of research in the field of art and design.

Training workshop concludes

A two-day training workshop on 'Short Documentaries and New Trends in Reels' concluded here Tuesday with an aim to brush up professional skills of media students and journalists in social and digital media.

The workshop was arranged by the Pakistan Information Center (PIC) under the banner of the Press Information Department (PID), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Members of the Lahore Press Club, journalists associated with various TV channels and newspapers and media studies students participated in the workshop. Renowned actor Haseeb Khan was the chief guest of the closing ceremony while certificates were also distributed among the participants.