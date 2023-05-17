Stagnant wages

Inflation has affected every segment of Pakistani society, including government employees. Given the country's challenging circumstances, increasing salaries on a large scale may not be feasible due to our financial and economic crises. However, if salaries are not increased to some extent, government employees will face significant difficulties. To address the recurring issue of protests and strikes for higher salaries, a sustainable and transparent mechanism for regular salary increments must be established. This can be achieved by developing a formula that automatically adjusts salaries annually to keep up with inflation and the increasing cost of living. Additionally, constructive dialogue with employee union representatives is crucial to address other concerns such as up-gradation, promotions and career advancements. The government should focus on finding long-term solutions to these challenges.

Baaghi Azeem Hakro

Islamabad