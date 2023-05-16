ACE again summons Buzdar

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has again summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar on May 19.

Buzdar had mentioned in his nomination papers that his house consisted of 14 kanals. After becoming the chief minister, he illegally made two kanals of government land part of his house. He constructed a water tank at the government’s expense, while a generator was also taken from the government treasury. Earlier, the ACE had summoned him on May 12, but he did not appear.