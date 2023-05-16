LDA issues notice to private developer over violations

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has issued a show cause notice to a private developer for illegal development of a housing society.

LDA’s metropolitan wing issued the show cause notice to the Soul City on Monday for the violations u/s 13(5), 14A, 34, 35 R/W 5, 6 and 17 of second schedule part-B of the LDA Act 1975 read with amended act 2013.

The notice says, “Mouza Jhedu, Lahore was technically approved by competent Authority on 27.01.2023. However, during the routine field visit of the area, it has been observed that in violation of the subject cited provisions of the LDA Act-1975 R/W LDA Amended Act 2013, you have been found committing following illegalities: “Illegal development, without prior approval from competent authority, of Soul City Housing Scheme measuring an area of 1,817-kanal-6marla-122sft, falling in Mouza Jhedu, Tehsil Model Town.”

It further said that the society has started illegal development at site including leveling of roads and laying of sewerage trunk infrastructure without prior final approval/sanction of the Housing Scheme from competent authority. That they have started illegal extension of the scheme on the site of an under process housing scheme namely Punjab University Town 3 and that the affectees of Punjab University Town 3 were being compensated with files/plots of Soul City.

The notice said public at large was complaining to LDA office regardingsale/purchase/allotment of pots/files against the approved layout plan of Soul City Housing Scheme. “Therefore, it is intimated that above noted illegalities are cognizable offences under the Act/Rules ibid and liable to be punished U/S 34, 35 of LDA Act 1975 R/W amended act 2013,” the notice added.

“You are, therefore, served with this notice to stop forthwith above illegalities/offences and submit your reply within seven-days from issuance of this notice, failing which it shall be assumed that you have nothing to offer in your defense, consequently the LDA shall be at liberty to proceed against you for further legal action under prevailing laws/rules without service of any further notice,” the notice warned.

Meanwhile, Dr Khuram Shahzad, Assistant Professor of School of Communication Studies, University of the Punjab, Lahore has filed an application before the DG LDA with a subject “Issuance of Fake Soul City Housing Scheme Letters to PU Town 3/Jamia Town Members.”

In the application, he said the undersigned had purchased files of 2 plots at Punjab University Town 3/Jamia Town at Mouza Jia Bagga. “Apart from a fraud of worth billions of rupees in the town, I want to point out, verify and request your good self to look into another great scam of issuance of fake LDA approved stamped letters to Jamia Town 3 members,” he stated. He said that the undersigned received an email from the Secretary, Management Committee, PU Town 3/Jamia Town that they have launched a joint venture with Marwa Developers. He stated that in the email “LDA Approved” letters will be issued to the members by the Soul City and instructed the members to “surrender” original challans, registration letters and all other original documents to the management.

The issuance of this suspicious “LDA approved stamped” letter was conditioned with fulfilling various other suspicious terms and conditions and all the process was completed in a very haste - distribution of around 1,000 letters in just three days from April 27-29, 2023, he revealed.

“A copy of the email is attached herewith as annexure A. A copy of such a letter issued to a member is also attached as Annexure B. However, since the member has some fears, identification marks have been removed from the letter. A copy of the news item is also attached at annexure C,” he maintained and said that he wanted to verify that whether these letters issued by Soul City to the members of Jamia Town were true/fake/duly approved by the Lahore Development Authority, keeping in view that the approval of Jamia Town was under process till the issuance of the letters to the members i.e. April 27-29, 2023 while the Soul City Housing Scheme was technically approved for another piece of land containing very different Khasra Numbers and location than the Jamia Town.

Dr Khurram Shahzad appealed the LDA DG to take an immediate notice of the issue and proceed as per law over this scam. While talking to The News, he said he along with other affectees will also approach the NAB, FIA and Anti-Corruption Establishment against the alleged fraud.