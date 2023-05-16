Teachers protest non-payment of salaries

LAHORE: Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), on Monday, protesting non-payment of salaries to the teachers of Insaf Afternoon Schools for the last nine months, demanded immediate release of the same.

In a press release, the PTU leaders, including Ch Muhammad Sarfraz, Rana Liaqat Ali and others observed that depriving schoolteachers of salaries of nine months amid the ever-increasing inflation was not only unjust but inhuman. The PTU leaders further said the teachers were finding it really hard to manage their day to day affairs without salaries and demanded the government immediately release salaries to the teachers.

Class-9 students registration date extended: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has extended the last date for registration of Class-9 students till May 22. A BISE Lahore spokesperson said that the schools can now register their students till May 22 without fine while the last date with Rs600 fine is June 06, 2023.