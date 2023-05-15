35-kanal state land retrieved on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: The local administrations of Kasur, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, and Faisalabad districts have successfully reclaimed over 35 kanals of state land within their jurisdictions following the intervention of the office of the Punjab ombudsman.

These lands hold a combined market value of Rs63,856,578. According to the ombudsman office, the ombudsman acted upon applications seeking the removal of encroachments and the recovery of government lands from occupiers in these districts.

Meanwhile, in response to an own-motion notice issued by Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan, the health department promptly addressed the issue of non-payment of salaries to 700 anti-dengue daily-wagers in Multan. The outstanding salaries amounting to Rs62,967,054 were disbursed to the employees. In another development, Punjab Benevolent Fund Board, under the direction of the ombudsman’s office, awarded educational scholarships worth Rs172,000 to six applicants. Mayo Hospital in compliance with the provincial ombudsman’s order reimbursed Yasser Taj a total of Rs46,694,985. Additionally, DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh paid Gohar Ali Rs682,549 for laboratory supplies, and the Public Health Engineering Department Nankana Sahib returned a security deposit of Rs30,412,085 to another complainant, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, the spokesman reported.