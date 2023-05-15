If the right type of government is established in Pakistan and the rich and the poor start getting equal justice, there will be peace and harmony. But for this, it is essential to ensure that recruitment in every institution is done on merit and no one is abused unnecessarily. No matter whoever comes to power, there is no doubt that the Pakistani nation will accept the leader who will lead the country towards progress while ensuring that all segments of society have a chance to upgrade their lives. The recent riots that erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan have made the nation vulnerable and weaker. A wrong image of the country has been portrayed in the world after the confrontation with highly revered state institutions that are a symbol of peace and love for all Pakistanis.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
