SCBA backs apex court ahead of PDM protest

The SCP building in Islamabad. —The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday expressed its unwavering support and solidarity to protect the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the protest announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on May 15 (tomorrow).

The bar also strongly disapproved of any attempt to undermine the sanctity and integrity of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a statement issued, Abid S Zuberi, President, and Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary of the SCBA, reiterated their commitment to the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary.

They called upon all stakeholders to reduce the political temperature in the best interest of the country’s progress.

The bar emphasised that violence of any form, including violent sit-ins, dharnas or protests, would be a violation of the law and would amount to a threat to peace and public order. Section 144 of the PPC and Article 245 of the Constitution have already been invoked in the capital.

Therefore, they demanded that the federal government, law enforcement agencies and its relevant subsidiaries make foolproof security arrangements to ensure the safety and protection of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The bar said that they were deeply committed to upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, principles of the rule of law and the integrity of judicial institutions. “While they recognise and respect the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression, they firmly believe that any attempt to undermine or challenge the authority of the Supreme Court is detrimental to the foundations of democracy.”

The SCBA officials called upon political parties to refrain from such actions that may undermine the integrity and functioning of the judiciary. They said that engaging in protests against the Supreme Court, particularly those aimed at eroding public trust in its decisions compromises the very essence of the rule of law.

They maintained that the SCBA in particular and the entire legal fraternity in general stand united in their commitment to protect the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Constitution of Pakistan and the rule of law.