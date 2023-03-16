SCBA condemns use of force against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association Wednesday condemned the use of excessive force against former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore.

In a statement issued here, SCBA President Abid Zubairi and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir said that the method of serving warrants is also highly arbitrary, vindictive, and not by the law. Therefore, such violence must be stopped forthwith.

They said that SCBA stands for rule of law, the Constitution, and the dignity of the judgments and orders of the courts. We condemn all violations of law and any excesses committed by law enforcement agencies or anybody who has taken the law into their own hands.

They said that any form of violence is not acceptable in a democratic country governed by the rule of law and the Constitution, adding that every person must be treated by the process that must be adopted. They said that law enforcement agencies must not use excessive force, and citizens must not initiate confrontation or damage public or private property.

“It is incumbent upon all citizens to obey orders passed by all courts,” they added.

They said that the state must focus on and ensure the implementation of the judgment of the Supreme Court and must make arrangements for the holding of elections as per the directive of the apex court and not create an unnecessary law and order situation under any pretext.

The judgment of the Supreme Court is binding on all and every authority under the law and the constitution to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair, and transparent elections, they said.

They said that the refusal of the state to provide adequate funds and relevant support to hold elections on the pretext of security concerns amounts to an open violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court as well as the Constitution.

It is high time that all the stakeholders sat down together and resolved their political differences by the law and in the best interest of the country.