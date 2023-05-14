Rally staged in support of Pak Army

NOWSHERA: The local lawyers, traders and civil society members took out a rally to express solidarity with the Pak Army.

Mian Azizuddin Kakakhel and others were leading the rally.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in support of the army and garlanded and showered flowers on the personnel, who were performing duty at the Nowshera Cantt.

The participants condemned the leaders for their political statements against the army and urged them to stop tirade against the state institutions.

They said that Pak Army was the asset of the country and the nation must pay respect to them.

They said the political leaders should solve the issues in a peaceful manner and shun the violent way of politics.

“The enemies of the country are out to weaken our country. And we will not allow anyone to damage the image of the Pak Army which is a symbol of unity,” said one of the speakers.

Some protesters had attacked the army installations in Lahore and other areas during protests two days back.

The rally participants urged the government to bring the culprits to justice and take steps to avoid such happenings in future.