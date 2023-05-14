34th National Games: IG announces hefty cash prizes for medal winners

LAHORE : The Pakistan Police Sports Board has handed over torch of 34th National Games to the President of Wapda Sports Board in the ceremony held at Central Police Office on Saturday.

IG Punjab said that the player who won the gold medal in the individual competitions of the National Games would be given Rs three lakh, Rs2 lakh for the silver medalist, Rs one lakh for the bronze medal and CC1. Similarly, Rs50,000 and CC1 would be given to each player of the winning teams in the team competitions while the players of the second and third position teams would be given 25,000 per player and CC1 certificates.

As many as 25 teams and 404 athletes of Punjab Police are participating in the 34th National Games starting from May 22 in Quetta. Police athletes are participating in sports events including Kabaddi, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Body Building, Judo, Karate, Rowing, Shooting, Taekwondo, Tug-of-War, Wrestling, Wushu and Weightlifting among others.

According to the details, 20 athletes of Punjab Police started the journey of the National Games Torch Rally alongwith Dolphin Squad Bikes from the office of Pakistan Olympic Association & from Regal Chowk via Mall Road and Punjab Public Library reached Central Police Office.

The National Games Olympic Torch Rally, which started its journey by vehicle, left for CPO office on foot from Bashir Sons Chowk. Taekwondo players handed over the National Games Olympic Torch to weightlifting athletes at Tollinton Market Square who proceeded on foot to hand over the National Games Olympic Torch to Archery team near Punjab Public Library.

Mounted police force at the gate of Central Police Office took the leadership of the National Games Olympic Torch Rally. At the CPO entry, national and international athlete and Islamic Games gold medalist inspector handed over the National Games Olympic Torch to Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board and Additional IG Welfare & Finance. A special ceremony was organised on the arrival of the National Games Olympic Torch at the Central Police Office, which was hosted by DIG Logistics. Secretary of the Management Committee of the 34th National Games, Secretary Youth and Sports Affairs Balochistan, Vice President of Pakistan Olympic Association, Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association, GM Sports Wapda, Wapda Sports Board General Secretary, AIG Logistics and other players, coaches, veterans and notable personalities participated.

Honorary souvenirs were given to former players of Pakistan Police Aqeel Butt, Qasim Khan, Qazi Shaheen, Mazhar Farid, Gulfam Shehzadi, Ikramullah Malik, Malik Ijaz Ali, Agha Nasir, Rana Shabbir, Shiraz Khan, Iram Khanum and Tahir Waheed in the ceremony.