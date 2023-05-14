FJMU training for doctors completed

LAHORE : Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) is one of the founding institutions of Health Professional Education. Fatima Jinnah Medical University has been among the top Institutes for Health Professional Education for the last five years. At that time, 6th batch of Health Professionals completed their training at Fatima Jinnah Medical University and written and practical exam was conducted.

The exam was organised by the Department of Medical Education under the supervision of the Director, Department of Medical Education/ Principal, FJMC Prof Noreen Akmal.

As many as 22 doctors participated in written and practical exam. Twenty-six senior Professors acted as external and internal examiners in the examination. Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr Khalid Masud Gondal was the Patron-in-Chief of the examination. He said on this occasion that two-year diploma course will also be started this year. Department of Medical Education, Fatima Jinnah Medical College, was established in 1986 by Prof Rose K. Madan. The certificate course started in 2018.

It is a six-month certificate course consisting of three sessions. About 125 students have received CHPE so far. The mission of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Department of Medical Education is to promote professionalism and quality in medical education. In this regard, the department is taking steps like conducting Faculty Development Workshops and continuing education activities for Health Professionals, Promoting Research and Publication in Medical Education and conducting 06 month certificate course in Health Professions Education.

Faculty members across the country including Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Kamran Khalid, Principal Prof. Noreen Akmal, Dean Basic Sciences Prof. Munazza Iqbal, Ex- VC Prof. Shamsa Humayun, Prof. Muhammad Moin, Prof. Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof. Khalid Mahmood Cheema, Prof. Ahmed Uzair Qureshi, Dr Farah Rehman and Senior Faculty of Fatima Jinnah Medical University participated as examiners.