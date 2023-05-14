Pak kabaddi team to train in China ahead of Asian Games

LAHORE: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) plans to send it's men's national team to China two weeks before the Asian Games in order to acclimatise with the conditions before the cracking event in which Iran will defend the title.

"Yes we plan to send the squad two weeks before the Asian Games. We will utilise every kind of resources and links to make it possible as our boys will need to acclimatise with the conditions which is very necessary," the PKF Secretary General Mohammad Sarwar told The News in an interview.

"Food will be an issue there and it will create some problem but we also plan to cope with it and will plan whether we also can carry with us some food from here," Sarwar said.

"I will discuss this with the coaches and players before taking any final decision," Sarwar said. A special venue has been prepared for the Asian Games kabaddi event where wushu competitions will also be conducted.

The Asiad kabaddi event will be held in its September time-frame of the Games slated to be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. Sarwar, who is also the secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF), also revealed that so far 22 nations have confirmed their entries for the men's kabaddi event of the Asian Games.

"So far 22 nations have confirmed their entries. There is still time as deadline is not yet expired and more entries may come until July," Sarwar said. Sarwar plans to prepare a strong Pakistan team for the quadrennial spectacle in which the nation had finished with a bronze in the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games.

"Every effort would be made to prepare a strong side. We will be looking to hold camp immediately after the 34th National Games," said Sarwar, also a former Pakistan captain.

"As the weather is also getting hot and and if there is an issue then other venues can be opted. We also plan to provide a few days training to our boys at a high altitude as it will help build their stamina."