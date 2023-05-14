NAB chairman okays clubbing together two motorway graft investigations, court told

HYDERABAD: The NAB chairman has approved the merger of corruption investigations of alleged corruption in the Matiari- Naushahro Feroz motorway section, a prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau told an accountability court on Thursday.

When former Matiari deputy commissioner Adnan Rasheed and other accused appeared for the hearing, the court inquired from the NAB investigation officer if the reference in the case had been submitted. At this, the investigation officer requested an adjournment for further investigations.

The prosecutor informed the court that the NAB chairman had approved the two investigations into the alleged misappropriation of M6 land purchase funds in Matiari and Naushahro Feroz districts, and the court would soon be informed of this in writing. He said that after merging the two cases, the authority to investigate the case had also come to NAB’s Karachi director general.

Ayaz Hussain Tanyu, the lawyer for the accused Ashiq Hussain, told the court that his client had applied for a plea bargain of Rs1,244 million, and the plea had been approved in a regional board meeting. He sought his client’s release as he was ready for a plea bargain and the NAB request had been approved. At this, the court said that after the written approval of the higher officials of NAB, it would give a decision.

The investigation officer informed the court that the investigation was in its final stages. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 25.