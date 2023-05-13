Police team ambushed in capital, nobody hurt

The Islamabad police personnel. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Some people Friday night ambushed a police party deployed around the Islamabad High Court (IHC) near G-12 (Mohra Badi). The security personnel were deployed between the residential sectors of G/11 and G/13.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident when contacted by this correspondent. He said no causality was reported. Former prime minister Imran Khan was in the IHC jurisdiction when the incident occurred, the spokesman said.

Large contingents of police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the vicinity and conducted a combing and search operation in the marked area. Reportedly, two suspects were rounded up but their identity was kept secret.

Sources in the Golra police station confirmed that both the suspects were shifted to the police station for an investigation.

Eye-witnesses said there were shooting incidents. Golra police said a group of unidentified assailants resorted to firing at police officials in G-11 and G-13; however, nobody was hurt.

Imran Khan was at the IHC waiting for security clearance from the police. He later left for Lahore under heavy security. The former premier was not given security clearance for travelling on the Islamabad route.

The Islamabad Police said they had not received orders from the higher authorities and could not provide security clearance for the route. However, the authorities later ensured security and allowed him to leave.